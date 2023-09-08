Who is Ryan Pepiot? Everything you need to know about Dodgers top pitching prospect who threw 6 perfect innings

The Los Angeles Dodgers called up prospect pitcher Ryan Pepiot ahead of Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. He got the start and was impressive in his outing.

Pepiot had the Marlins hitters on their toes as he was perfect through six and two-thirds innings. Unfortunately, Marlins slugger Josh Bell broke up the perfect game with a single to center field.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That is quite an accomplishment for somebody who has only appeared in 12 big league games. Pepiot appeared in nine games last season with the Dodgers and three before his Thursday night start.

This is encouraging for the Dodgers, who had to fill the absence of Julio Urias after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. He was placed on administrative leave, allowing Pepiot to pitch tonight.

Ryan Pepiot can be a nuisance to opposing hitters

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Ryan Pepiot relies on a four-pitch mix to get the job done. He has a fastball that sits in the low-to-mid 90s, a curveball, slider, and changeup. He throws the ball from a three-quarter arm slot, which could be difficult for batters to pick up at times.

Expand Tweet

Early scouting reports showed that Pepiot struggled to command his fastball, but that was not the case tonight. He had clear command of it, throwing it where he wanted, and Miami Marlins hitters were swinging through it.

At the start of his career, he was considered a bullpen guy, but that seems to be up in the air now. With his impressive start, he could become a mainstay in the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation.

Pepiot will do whatever he is needed for his club. He has expressed a willingness to start games, come in after an opener, or come out of the bullpen. The man is a complete gamer.