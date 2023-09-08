Who is Ryan Pepiot's wife, Lilia Poulsen? A glimpse into the personal life of Dodgers rookie

Ryan Pepiot, the rising star of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been making headlines not only for his impressive performances on the baseball field but also for his charming relationship with his wife, Lilia Pepiot. As fans eagerly follow his young career, many are curious to know more about the woman who shares his life.

Expand Tweet

Lilia Pepiot, formerly known as Lilia Lawrence Poulsen, is not just your average baseball player’s spouse. She is a multi-talented individual with a remarkable background. Lillia is a professional ballerina, having graduated from Butler University with a degree in Arts. Her passion for dance has taken her on an incredible journey, performing at the American Contemporary Ballet after completing her education in 2019.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hailing from Covington, Louisiana, Lilia embarked on her dance training at a tender age under the guidance of Constantine Apetri. She further honed her classical and contemporary dance techniques through experiences at prestigious institutions like the Kirov Ballet Academy, New Orleans Ballet Theatre, and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

While at Butler University, Lilia’s dedication to the art of dance extended to various styles, including ballet, jazz, modern, pas de deux, musical theatre, and even African and Slovak character dance. Her commitment and talent allowed her to excel in soloist, corps, and principal roles in iconic ballets like The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Giselle, and Light Rain.

What’s even more remarkable is that Lilia Pepiot isn’t just a performer; she’s also an educator, sharing her expertise in early learning, choreography, and creative movement with young dancers. Additionally, she has a professional background in human resources.

Ryan and Llilia’s story began during their time at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. They began their relationship in 2017 and, after four years of growing together, they tied the knot on November 2021.

Ryan Pepiot makes his return to the LA Dodgers

On Thursday night, Ryan Pepiot made a important return to the LA Dodgers’ rotation after a brief stint in Triple-A. The young pitcher was activated to start the game against the Marlins, a move that signals the team’s confidence in his abilities, especially as the postseason approaches. Pepiot had fully recovered from an oblique injury that had sidelined him for most of the regular season.

On Thursday, Ryan Pepiot made his return to the Dodgers’ lineup retiring 20 batters in 7 innings on just 87 pitches.

This decision comes amidst questions surrounding Dodgers’ pitching rotation. Despite a dominant August without losing a series, concerns had arisen about key players like Lance Lynn, Julio Urias, and Clayton Kershaw, each facing different challenges. Pepiot’s return reflects the team’s reliance on young talents like him, including Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, and Emmet Sheehan, to bolster their championship aspirations.