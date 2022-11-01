Who's Pitching For the Phillies Tonight? | World Series Game 3 

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are poised to compete in Game 3 of the World Series tonight. Last night's game was postponed until today, which shifts the rest of the series back as well. As a result, the Phillies have altered their pitching lineup for the series.

Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler pitched Games 1 and 2, respectively. Noah Syndergaard was set to follow them in Game 3 until it was rained out. However, now the entire lineup has been altered, according to manager Rob Thomson. That includes tonight's starter.

Matt Gelb @MattGelb Thomson: Ranger Suárez will start Game 3 tomorrow night. Nola in G4. Syndergaard G5. Wheeler is getting extra rest regardless. Thomson: Ranger Suárez will start Game 3 tomorrow night. Nola in G4. Syndergaard G5. Wheeler is getting extra rest regardless.

Thomson confirmed that Ranger Suarez, who was initially supposed to pitch tonight in Game 4, will be starting Game 3. That's not the only change, though.

Instead of having Syndergaard, Suarez, Nola, then Wheeler for the next four games, the Phillies have drastically shaken it up.

The current plan is to have Suarez go tonight and follow him with Nola for Game 4. Wheeler could follow him in Game 5, but they've elected to give him an extra bit of rest and start Syndergaard then.

Syndergaard may also come out of the bullpen at some point, which would allow Kyle Gibson to start in his theoretical place.

If the Phillies lose with Suarez and Nola on the mound, then they may be forced to go to Wheeler for Game 5 rather than Syndergaard, but that is the plan for now.

Who will the Astros pit against the Phillies tonight?

The rain delay allowed Thomson to reorder his pitching staff, but did Dusty Baker take advantage of that, too? He elected to stay with Lance McCullers Jr. for Game 3 as was his original plan.

After that, he does have options, but he's stated that Cristian Javier will more than likely get the start in Game 4 like he was also supposed to.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three

However, Astros ace Justin Verlander would be on regular rest for Game 4, and Javier wouldn't be needed until Game 5. However, Baker seems to be sticking to his plan and will have Verlander on extra rest for Game 5, which could end up being the clincher.

