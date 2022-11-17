Who is Sandy Alcantara's wife? Meet Yorleni Alcantara

A few short seasons ago, the name Sandy Alcantara was known to very few fans. Few could have imagined that a young Dominican pitcher would ever capture an award as prestigious as the Cy Young Award.

The Cy Young Award is a distinction given to the top pitchers in the American and National leagues. The winners are selected by the Baseball Writers Association of America and announced every year in November.

MLB @MLB A special season in South Beach.



Sandy Alcantara is your 2022 NL Cy Young winner! A special season in South Beach.Sandy Alcantara is your 2022 NL Cy Young winner! https://t.co/6s1WITFqkl

"A special season in South Beach. Sandy Alcantara is your 2022 NL Cy Young winner!" - MLB

The award is named after legendary pitcher Cy Young, who pitched from 1890 to 1911 for the Boston Red Sox, among other teams. With 511 wins, he holds the record for the most wins ever by a pitcher.

Alcantara had a league-worst 14 losses as a member of the Miami Marlins in 2019, but he has rallied to capture the top award that a pitcher could ever hope to receive. Sandy Alcantara amassed a record of 14-9 this season to go along with an ERA of just 2.28.

What made his season special, though, was his incredible longevity and ability to go deep into ball games. Alcantara had a league-best six complete games this season, one of which was a shutout. Naturally, he led the NL in innings pitched with 228.2 of them.

MLB @MLB Sandy Alcantara dominated from start to finish. Sandy Alcantara dominated from start to finish. 😤 https://t.co/y5G4LwkVH0

"Sandy Alcantara dominated from start to finish." - @ MLB

Sandy Alcantara is the first pitcher in the history of the Miami Marlins franchise to win the Cy Young Award. His top supporter is his wife, Yorleni. Yorleni and Sandy met when they were both 13. Sandy's parents had sent him from their provincial town of Azua to Santo Domingo, the Capital City, to further his baseball career,

The two have been inseparable ever since, and Yorleni moved with her then-boyfriend Sandy to the United States when he began pitching in 2017 for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The pair have a 4-year-old son, and are active with the charity "The Giving Much More Foundation." Through the charity, the couple have been able to facilitate the donation of baseball equipment to underprivileged kids in their home country.

Expect much more from Sandy Alcantara

At the age of 27, Alcantara has a lot more baseball to go. With five more years left on his contract with the Marlins, sky is the limit. Expect to see him push forth and become one of the best-known utility pitchers in the game in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes