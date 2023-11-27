Who is Scott Havens? Career of Mets' new President of Business Ops explored

The New York Mets have hired Scott Havens, who is a former CEO of Bloomberg. He's not exactly a baseball personality, but he joins the team in a more business centric role starting in the 2024 season.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post confirmed that the former businessman was entering the baseball world after spending the last eight years working for Bloomberg. He was CEO beginning in 2022, but he is now leaving that role.

Sherman said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Scott Havens has been named president of business operations for the New York Mets. He had been the CEO of Bloomberg Media, which he joined in 2015. He will run all the day-to-day business such as legal and ballpark of the Mets except baseball operations."

Havens will run day-to-day business aspects of the team, so he's not expected to be heavily involved in the baseball operations side. He is primarily going to see the team as a business and try to get them profiting.

Havens has spent time working with Bloomberg, Time Inc., Atlantic Media, Conde Nast Digital, Yahoo! Finance and more per his LinkedIn page. He stuck with Bloomberg, having been part of their company for eight years.

Scott Havens to oversee business side of Mets

The baseball operations side will be left to others not named Scott Havens, including David Stearns who was recently hired to become their first president of baseball ops.

Mets owner Steve Cohen hired Scott Havens

Mets owner Steve Cohen believes this is a big addition via Metsmerized:

“Bringing someone on board of Scott’s caliber is an exciting development for the Mets organization. Scott has vast experience leading world-class media and digital technology-led companies such as Bloomberg Media and Time Inc. and he’ll provide a modern vision and strategic direction for our organization."

Havens is also very excited to join the Mets:

“The opportunity to join the Mets organization is a lifelong dream fulfilled. I’m thrilled to build upon the great work under way, accelerating the push to modernize our strategy across the organization, driving new digital and media innovation, and ultimately, to provide our fans with the best experience in sports."

The Mets are hoping to turn things around in 2024 and return to being a true World Series contender.

