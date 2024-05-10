Who is Sean Burroughs' father Jeff? Exploring the life of former Rangers' All-Star OF

The MLB universe is mourning the tragic passing of former San Diego Padres infielder Sean Burroughs. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the soon-to-be 44-year-old collapsed while coaching his son's Little League game. There has been no official cause of death released regarding his passing.

Expand Tweet

"Former MLB Infielder Sean Burroughs, the former first-round draft pick who played parts of seven MLB seasons, collapsed and died Thursday while coaching his son's Little League team. He was just 44." - @BNightengale

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A former first-round pick of the San Diego Padres, Sean Burroughs spent several seasons in the majors. the infielder began his MLB career with the immense hype surrounding his prospect pedigree, as well as him being the son of former American League MVP Jeff Burroughs.

Although Sean may never have lived up to his 9th-overall pick selection, he was productive throughout his career. Baseball was always in his blood as he followed in his superstar father Jeff Burroughs' footsteps. A first-round draft pick himself, Jeff enjoyed a tremendous 16-year MLB career with several clubs.

Jeff Burroughs was selected with the first-overall pick of the 1969 MLB Draft by the Washington Senators. Although Washington drafted him, the best seasons of his career came as a member of the Texas Rangers. Over his 7 years with the Rangers, Jeff earned the first All-Star selection of his career, as well as being named as the 1974 American League MVP.

Expand Tweet

"Damn. Sean Burroughs, son of former Rangers MVP Jeff Burroughs, dead at age 44. Very sad to hear." - @RowdyCMoore

Jeff spent 16 seasons in the MLB. He spent time with the Washington Senators, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays. Over his career, he earned two All-Star selections and an AL MVP Award. He finished his career with a .260 batting average with 240 home runs and 882 RBIs.

Jeff coached Sean Burroughs' Little League team

Jeff married his wife Deborah in 1977. The couple decided to raise their family in Long Beach, California. Following his playing days, Jeff helped coach the Little League team of his sons, Scott and Sean Burroughs. The team went on to win the Little League World Series in both 1992 and 1993.

This is something that was passed on to Sean, who was reportedly coaching his own son's Little League team when he collapsed. It is a tragic update for the Burroughs family, and our thoughts go out to Jeff Burroughs and his family during this difficult time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback