Who is Skip Schumaker's wife Lindsey? Glimpse into personal life of 2023 NL Manager of the Year

On November 14, Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker was named the 2023 NL Manager of the Year Award winner. A rookie manager, Schumaker became the fourth skipper in Marlins history to win the honor.

A former player, Schumaker's Marlins put up a record of 84-78, enough to qualify for their first postseason in a full season of play since their 2003 World Series win. Under Schumaker, the Fish went from obscurity to being able to compete in one of baseball's most unforgiving divisions.

A devout Christian, Schumaker has often made reference to his family as his primary base of support. Lindsey, his wife of over a decade, has played a key role in Schumaker's many momentous decisions, both during his career and after. Together, the pair of two children, son Brody and daughter Presley.

Making his MLB debut for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2005, Schumaker won a World Series the following year. In 2013, the utility man moved to the Dodgers. After posting a .119 batting average in his first five weeks in LA, Schumaker credited Lindsey's advice to "settle down' for turning his season around. The California native ended the season with a .263/.332/.332 slashline.

Although Lindsey keeps her personal life private, she is often seen alongside her children cheering Skip Schumaker on. Until 2017, the pair lived in Ladera Ranch, California, but have since relocated to Orange County, where they spend the offseason.

Under Schumaker's managerial administration, the Miami Marlins have improved across a range of categories. The Fish hit .259 as a team in 2023, which was the fourth-best average in the majors. In 2022, the Marlins hit .230 as a team, ranking 27th out of 30 teams in the category.

Skip Schumaker still has a lot of work to do with the Marlins

While the Marlins' first-round sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies was a hard pill to swallow for Fish fans, it came as a surprise to very few. Hit by a flurry of injuries, especially regarding their pitching staff, the Marlins overcame a lot this year with Skip Schumaker at the helm. After being duly recognized for the positive impact of his freshman season at the helm, Skip and Lindsey Schumaker can look forward to further improvements for this up-and-coming ball club.