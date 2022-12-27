Who is the most successful New York Yankees manager of all time?

The New York Yankees are the most successful team in history. Besides boasting some of the best players ever over the past 120 years or so, the Yankees have also invested in star management.

In total, the franchise has had 35 managers since its inception in 1903. Let's take a look at some of the most successful managers to ever take the helm of the Yankees club.

For most fans, the most successful manager in modern times is likely Joe Torre. Torre managed the Yankees from 1996 until 2007. In that time, he guided the Bronx Bombers to four World Series championships. When he retired in 2007, Torre had a career record of 1,942-1,173 with a winning percentage of .605.

Legendary catcher Yogi Berra tried his hand at managing in the mid-1980s with his former team. Berra originally served as a player-coach in 1964, leading his team all the way to the World Series. However, he was fired after the team lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following his retirement, Berra led the New York Mets to their own World Series appearance in 1973, but lost again. He returned to manage the New York Yankees in 1984, but was fired early the following season after a poor start to the season.

Casey Stengel was the manager during Yogi Berra's playing days. Stengel was nicknamed the "Ol Perfesser" and managed the Yankees from 1949 to 1963. He led the Yankees to seven World Series wins, including five in a row between 1949 and 1954. He is remembered as one of the best managers in history.

However, the New York Yankees manager with the most wins was Joe McCarthy. McCarthy led the Yankees to seven World Series victories in his tenure that lasted from 1931 to 1946.

He had more wins than any other manager with 1,460 and also holds the record for the highest winning percentage in history at 61.5%. McCarthy went on to manage the Chicago Cubs to an NL Pennant, making him the only manager to win the Pennant in both leagues.

New York Yankees managers will continue to be the best

Even the modern manager of the New York Yankees, Aaron Boone, is seen as one of the best in the business.

As long as the Yankees are as storied as they are, they will continue to attract only the best.

