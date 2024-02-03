Who is Theo Epstein's wife, Marie Whitney? A glimpse into personal life of ex-Red Sox GM and new co-owner of FSG

News broke on Friday that Theo Epstein would be joining Fenway Sports Group as part owner and part-time senior advisor. He will be stepping down from his role as consultant to Major League Baseball.

Since 2021, Epstein has served as a special consultant to the league. It has been stated that he will help serve John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Sam Kennedy.

Epstein is backed by his wife, Marie Whitney. The two got married in 2007 and have two children, Jack and Andrew.

While Epstein has stayed busy in Major League Baseball, Whitney has also made a name for herself. She created Two Penny Blue, which is a charitable fashion line. For every jacket the company sells, they donate a school uniform to a girl in need in Africa.

Whitney likes to get involved in causes that touch her heart. She volunteered at Horizons for Homeless and is involved in Epstein's Foundation to be Named Later, which was founded in 2005 with his brother, Paul.

Theo Epstein's family are very creative people

Theo Epstein comes from a long line of creatives. His grandfather, Phillip G. Epstein, and great uncle, Julius J. Epstein, won Academy Awards for the Screenplay of Casablanca.

His father, Leslie Epstein, is a novelist, and heads the Creative Writing Program at Boston University, while his mother, Ilene, runs a clothing store. Epstein's sister, Anya, is a screenwriter and television producer. She is credited with working on Homicide: Life on the Street and Tell Me You Love Me.

His lineage has surely helped Epstein in his journey working in the big leagues. Working in the front office, you must get creative at times, especially for teams like the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.

