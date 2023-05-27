Who is Tyler Glasnow's girlfriend, Brooke Register? A glimpse into the personal life of Tampa Bay Rays ace

Tyler Glasnow is one of the finest pitchers for the Tampa Bay Rays. He has been with his girlfriend Brooke Register for quite some time now.

Brooke Register was born on February 25, 1994, to Greg and Cynthis Register. She also has a sister named Kellan Elizabeth. Brooke graduated from Oviedo High School, where she was also a part of the soccer team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Brooke Register, she was quite tomboyish and did not like modeling at first. However, she soon grew a knack for the profession and decided to become a professional model.

Since then, she has worked for various modeling agencies like Elite Model Management and Storm Models, for which she had to move to London at 19 years old. She was also represented by Major Models of New York.

Tyler Glasnow and Brooke Register first met each other in 2015 and have been in a relationship for a couple of years. The couple often shares their relationship through images posted on their Instagram accounts. Moreover, they also have a lot of pictures together while attending MLB games.

Tyler said that he called up Brooke right after he got the news that he had been selected by the Pirates.

Tyler Glasnow's life and career

Tyler Glasnow on Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day

Tyler Glasnow was born on August 23, 1993, to Greg and Donna Glasnow. He comes from an athletic family. His father played water polo and his mother is a retired gymnast. He also has an older brother Ted who was a decathlete for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Glasnow has had experiences in the minor leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He already has an ERA of 4.00 and 516 strikeouts in his career. Moreover, he also has a win-loss record of 20-20 so far.

Tyler Glasnow can be one of the future greats in baseball if he can avoid further injuries in his career.

Poll : 0 votes