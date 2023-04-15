Who is Tyler Mahle's wife, Ashley? A glimpse into the personal life of Minnesota Twins star pitcher

Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle's exploits on the field are enjoyed by thousands of fans. Off the field, Mahle finds joy in his growing family. Let's get to know Ashley Mahle (neé Pettibone), the Twins' pitcher's wife.

Mahle tied the knot with his then-girlfriend Ashley Mahle (nee Pettibone) in November 2021.

Ashley Mahle was born on February 24, 1996, in Yorba Linda, California, United States. She earned a bachelor's of science degree in sports administration from the University of Louisville. She earned a master's of science degree in sports management from Jacksonville State University.

She was an athlete during her college days. She played volleyball for the Louisville Cardinals and Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

After completing her education, Ashley worked as a dental office assistant at Dr. Dave Alley Dental in Placentia, California, from July 2018 to November 2019. She also worked as an account executive at Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A. Inc. in Anaheim, California, between November 2019 and March 2021.

Ashley currently works as an inside sales representative at Beacon Building Products in Orange County, California.

She first met Mahle in 2018. They tied the knot in November 2021 after dating for three years. The couple welcomed their first child on February 9, 2023.

Tyler Mahle's MLB career

Tyler Mahle #51 of the Minnesota Twins throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 12, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Tyler Mahle is becoming quite popular as a member of the Minnesota Twins. He is slowly building a good career for himself. He has proven his worth to his teammates through his pitching skills.

Mahle has a win-loss record of 33-40. Furthermore, he has developed an earned run average of 4.35 and has also made 662 strikeouts. It is expected that this Minnesota Twins pitcher will continue to get better at his craft while also mesmerizing the viewers with his performances on the field.

