Who is Tyler Soderstrom's fiancee Bailey? Know all about the Athletics rising star's longtime love

Athletics rising star Tyler Soderstrom's name has been on the lips of loads of baseball fans lately. Batting .381 with six home runs and 10 RBIs in the 2025 season so far.
On Monday, Soderstrom hit two home runs in the Athletics' game against the San Diego Padres. The game marked the first of their back-to-back matchups. The two bombs brought Soderstrom's tally level with New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge for the season, with both players having hit six each.
In the stands at Sutter Health Park, the Athletics' temporary home in Sacramento, was the Athletics' first baseman's fiancée, Bailey Kindle, cheering him on every time he walked up to the plate.
According to sources, Soderstrom and Kindle first met each other while growing up in their hometown of Turlock, California. The two began dating as high schoolers and have been together ever since.
The couple maintained a long-distance relationship after Soderstrom was drafted by the Athletics straight out of high school, while Kindle pursued a college degree in Food and Nutrition from Arizona State University.
In November of 2024, Soderstrom took to Instagram to announce his engagement to his longtime girlfriend.
It appears Tyler Soderstrom pulled out all the stops to make the event as memorable as possible, popping the big question on a picturesque beach in Maui, Hawaii.
Tyler Soderstrom's fiancée, Bailey Kindle, expresses her pride after the first baseman enjoys a monster game at home
As Tyler Soderstrom hit two home runs on Monday to bring his season total to six, his fiancée, Bailey Kindle, was in the stands showing her support. She later shared her excitement on Instagram, posting clips from the game on her Story.
"I truly am so so so proud. 🤩" Bailey Kindle captioned one of her stories
The Athletics, adjusting to their new home, aim to recover from a disappointing 2024 season. Fans hope Tyler Soderstrom's strong start can help end their postseason drought since 2020 and revive their World Series aspirations.