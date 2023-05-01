Who was the umpire whose decisions enraged Chris Bassitt? MLB Twitter abuzz with Blue Jays pitcher’s furious reaction

Chris Bassitt, the starting pitcher for Toronto, vented his anger in the dugout after a borderline decision didn't go his way. The 34-year-old vented his wrath on the tablet after seeing a replay of the questionable call.

In his post-game press conference, he refrained from criticizing home plate umpire Mark Carlson for the costly oversight.

#Bluejays Chris Bassitt (wisely) wouldn't talk about his first inning today beyond saying "umpiring is hard". Nothing to be gained, we all know what happened.As is #MLB tradition, Mark Carlson's consequence for a brutal day at work will be that he works 3B tomorrow.

American Mark Carlson officiates baseball games in Major League Baseball. Prior to switching to number 6 for the 2012 campaign, he played at number 48. He received a crew chief promotion for the 2021 campaign.

Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt seemed to strike out Jarred Kelenic on an inside fastball. It seemed to catch the edge of the zone after retiring the first two Mariners hitters. Having missed the call, Bassitt started to stroll Kelenic.

After retiring from the side and making his way back to the bench, Bassitt probably saw a replay of the questionable call that led to the innings being extended. The 34-year-old shattered the iPad out of rage at what he had seen.

Chris Bassit professional career

Chris Bassitt made his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2014. He moved on to play for the Oakland Athletics from 2015 to 2021 and the New York Mets in 2022. He currently pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bassitt started his major league debut against the Detroit Tigers in 2014. On April 23, 2015, Bassitt was promoted to the major leagues from the Nashville Sound of the Class AAA Pacific Coast League. Bassitt had Tommy John surgery on May 5, 2016, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

He won the American League Pitcher of the Month award for September of that year's pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Against the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, Bassitt threw his first full game of the season.

Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract on December 16, 2022.

