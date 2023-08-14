Who is Wade Meckler? Everything you need to know about Giants prospect set to make MLB debut

San Francisco Giants prospect Wade Meckler is set to be called up to the major leagues and make his debut. Meckler, drafted in the eighth round in 2022, is a talented outfielder who has shown a knack for offense. He has been playing primarily in the Double-A league this season. In 2023, he has a batting average of .379 across 69 games played, which is a very nice mark.

Meckler is only 23 years old and played college ball at Oregon State University. He is able to play any of the outfield positions, which is an excellent skill to have. This versatility is likely part of the reason the Giants selected him. Meckler becomes just the fourth player from the 2022 draft to reach the show.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report on the Giants' plans for Meckler on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"The San Francisco Giants are calling up outfielder Wade Meckler, sources tell ESPN. He started the year in High-A and this will be his fourth stop. He was an eighth-round pick in 2022 and is just the fourth player to make the big leagues, with the three others Los Angeles Angels" - Jeff Passan

Meckler's rise to MLB comes as a surprise to many, but not those tracking his minor league performances.

Expand Tweet

"Meckler hit .377 in 92 minor league games. His average by level: Low-A: .439, High-A: .456, Double-A: .336, Triple-A: .400" - Alex Pavlovic

This is an exciting time to be a Giants fan with playoffs in sight and exciting prospects on the rise.

Can Wade Meckler help propel the San Francisco Giants to the postseason?

The Giants are still right in the playoff fight in the National League, so this move shows a tremendous amount of confidence in Wade Meckler. They will need key division wins against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, but it is possible.

If he is able to hit the ground running in the big league's, he will make his mark a lot sooner than anybody expected.