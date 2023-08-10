Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Who is Weston Wilson? Everything you need to know about Phillies slugger that homered in first MLB at-bat

Who is Weston Wilson? Everything you need to know about Phillies slugger that homered in first MLB at-bat

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Aug 10, 2023 00:43 GMT
Weston Wilson homered in his first MLB at-bat after seven years in the minors
Weston Wilson homered in his first MLB at-bat after seven years in the minors

If Weston Wilson's goal was to become a household name, hitting a home run in his very-first MLB at-bat is a good start. After spending seven seasons in the minor leagues, Wilson was promoted to the Philadelphia Phillies and promptly rewarded the club by launching a home run over the left-field wall in front of friends and family.

"WESTON WILSON. Scott Franzke on the call... "You only get one chance to hit a homer on yout first swing in the big leagues ..... swung on, hit deep, and I think he did it! He did it!" - @_piccone

The 28-year-old from High Point, North Carolina, sent the home fans at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia into a frenzy, and he rounded the bases on Wednesday.

Weston Wilson was promoted to the MLB following club's placement of Brandon Marsh on the IL with a bruised knee. Even though Weston's promotion to the MLB came in the wake of the injury to Marsh, he has been performing at a level in Triple-A that warranted a shot in the MLB.

Through 100 games this season at Triple-A, Wilson has recorded 25 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases while also producing a .260 batting average.

"The whole dugout was so happy for Weston Wilson" - @JustinLever3

His combination of speed and power was on full display during his first two at-bats in the MLB. Not only did Wilson hit a home run during his first at-bat, but during his second plate appearance, he drew a walk before recording his first stolen base. He later scored on the play on a Johan Rojas single.

A look at Weston Wilson's road to the MLB

The 28-year-old was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Clemson University. He never earned a shot in the MLB with the Brew Crew but remained a member of the organization until this season.

"Have a day, Weston Wilson. Four RBIs on the afternoon. He hit a two-run homer in the second and just tied the game with a two-run double in the fifth. Formerly a 17th round draft pick by Milwaukee. This is his first spring with the #Phillies." - @JohnSparaco

Following the 2022 season, Wilson became a minor league free agent, eventually signing with the Philadelphia Phillies this past offseason. While a steady contributor at the minor-league level, this year has been the true breakout year for the slugger. Wilson has set new minor league career highs in home runs, RBIs, and stolen bases.

Quick Links

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...