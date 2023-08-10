Who is Weston Wilson? Everything you need to know about Phillies slugger that homered in first MLB at-bat

If Weston Wilson's goal was to become a household name, hitting a home run in his very-first MLB at-bat is a good start. After spending seven seasons in the minor leagues, Wilson was promoted to the Philadelphia Phillies and promptly rewarded the club by launching a home run over the left-field wall in front of friends and family.



The 28-year-old from High Point, North Carolina, sent the home fans at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia into a frenzy, and he rounded the bases on Wednesday.

Weston Wilson was promoted to the MLB following club's placement of Brandon Marsh on the IL with a bruised knee. Even though Weston's promotion to the MLB came in the wake of the injury to Marsh, he has been performing at a level in Triple-A that warranted a shot in the MLB.

Through 100 games this season at Triple-A, Wilson has recorded 25 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases while also producing a .260 batting average.

His combination of speed and power was on full display during his first two at-bats in the MLB. Not only did Wilson hit a home run during his first at-bat, but during his second plate appearance, he drew a walk before recording his first stolen base. He later scored on the play on a Johan Rojas single.

A look at Weston Wilson's road to the MLB

The 28-year-old was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Clemson University. He never earned a shot in the MLB with the Brew Crew but remained a member of the organization until this season.

Following the 2022 season, Wilson became a minor league free agent, eventually signing with the Philadelphia Phillies this past offseason. While a steady contributor at the minor-league level, this year has been the true breakout year for the slugger. Wilson has set new minor league career highs in home runs, RBIs, and stolen bases.