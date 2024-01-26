“Who is the wretched Albert Pujols?” - Cubs fan takes a jibe at Cardinals legend Albert Pujols on 'Jeopardy!'

Albert Pujols, who ranks fourth on the all-time major league home run list, is well known for his contribution to the St. Louis Cardinals.

One of baseball's most heated rivalries is between the Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, who are part of the NL Central division. That rivalry recently made its way into the 'Jeopardy!' show on Wednesday when a Cubs fan took a jibe at the Cardinals legend while answering the question.

Under the category 'Bald is Beautiful,' a picture of Albert Pujols popped up in the form of a question to Lloyd Sy, who was a contestant on the show. Sy took a dig at Pujols while answering the question:

“Who is the wretched Albert Pujols?”

“The answer is correct, but I can’t speak to the adjective,” host Ken Jennings replied.

"Go Cubs,” Sy said.

Sy, whose native is in Rockford, Ill., won Wednesday’s Jeopardy episode, winning $24,399, but his hatred for the Cardinals grabbed headlines.

Albert Pujols swings big in his last at-bat against the Cubs

Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals to end his long-cherished journey. Pujols ended his career with 703 home runs, but his 695th swing was an exclamation point to his dominance over the Cubs.

The 44-year-old entered the game, tied at 0-0, as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. Up against Cubs reliever Brandon Hughes, Albert Pujols fouled the first pitch he faced but smacked the following pitch for a 429-foot, two-run, go-ahead home run.

That turned out to be the only scoring shot in the Cardinals' 2-0 win at Busch Stadium.

It was also his last swing against the Cubs, and he contributed immensely to the Cardinals heated rivalry against their divisional rivals.

In 199 career games against the Cubs, Pujols has a .292 batting average, 205 hits, 59 home runs, 149 RBIs, and 131 runs. He capped off his 21-year career in the 2023 Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He ended his Hall of Fame-worthy career with a batting average of .296 and compiled 3,384 hits, 703 home runs, 2,218 RBIs and 1,914 runs scored.

