Who are Zach Neto's parents, and what is their nationality? Angels rookie's ethnicity and family heritage explored

Los Angeles shortstop Zach Neto was born on Jan. 31, 2001, in Miami, Florida, to Joaquin and Magali Neto.

He was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Angels and made his MLB debut in 2023.

Zach Neto was raised in Miami, Florida, along with two siblings by Joaquin and Magali Neto.

Zach hails from a working-class Cuban family. His mother Magali works for AT&T, while his father Joaquin is a mailman. Although Zach's mother resides in Miami, Florida, she's originally from Fort Benning, Georgia.

Zach's younger sister Meghan competes in Division III softball at Alfred University, while his elder brother Andrew played baseball in high school.

Meghan formerly participated in travel softball with the South Florida Intensity Nationals and Doral Academy Charter High School. She received the 2018 Softball Rookie Award, was selected to the Third Team and Second Team of the 9A All-Dade County teams in 2018 and 2019 and was awarded the Miami-Dade Player of the Week in 2021.

Zach Neto attended Miami Coral Park Senior High School. He also attended Campbell University and played for the Campbell Fighting Camels after going undrafted out of high school in the 2019 MLB draft.

A look at Zach Neto's baseball career

Neto was chosen by the Los Angeles Angels with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft.

He became the highest draft pick in Campbell baseball history, thanks to the selection. Neto signed a $3.5 million contract with the Angels.

Neto became the first member of the 2022 MLB draft class to make his major league debut on Apr. 15, 2023 after being added to the 40-man roster and getting promoted.

Neto was struck by a pitch an MLB modern era record-seven times in his first 15 major league games. He launched a single drive off Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez on May 9 to mark his first home run in the majors.

