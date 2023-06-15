What happened to Zach Neto? Angels rookie shortstop removed from game vs Rangers

In a surprising turn of events, rookie shortstop Zach Neto was unexpectedly removed from the LA Angels' game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. The reasons for his removal were undisclosed, leaving fans and analysts speculating about what could have transpired.

The removal occurred in the second innings when Jared Walsh was sent in to pinch-hit for Neto. The abrupt change raised concerns among fans, as Neto had been an integral part of the team's lineup since his call-up.

Without any official announcement from the Angels, the speculations surrounding Neto's condition continued to grow.

However, the team eventually provided an update on Zach Neto's situation. It was revealed that he was removed from the game for precautionary reasons due to cramping in his left side.

Although cramps may not seem like a severe issue, they can still impact a player's performance and require careful attention. Thus, the Angels opted to take him out of the game to prevent any further discomfort or potential injury.

How long is Zach Neto expected to miss from the Angels?

Zach Neto's status is currently listed as day-to-day, suggesting that the team is monitoring his condition closely. Cramping can be unpredictable and may take time to fully resolve, so the Angels are likely taking a cautious approach with their young shortstop.

The priority will be to ensure Neto's well-being and allow him to fully recover before returning to action.

As a rookie, Neto has showcased great potential and has quickly become a fan favorite. His solid defensive skills and impressive offensive contributions have made him an important asset for the Angels.

Losing him for any significant amount of time would undoubtedly impact the team's performances.

Zach Neto has proven to be a valuable asset on the Angels roster this year.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on Neto's condition and hoping for a swift recovery. In the meantime, the Angels will need to rely on their depth and make necessary adjustments to compensate for his absence.

