What did Rachel Luba say in response to new Trevor Bauer allegations? MLB agent defends under-fire client

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been in the headlines a lot for sexual assault claims. He has now come under new allegations of sexual assault.

In Arizona, in late 2020, another lady has claimed that Bauer choked her to death and sexually assaulted her. In court filings, the lady alleged that Bauer had sexually assaulted her, brought on her pregnancy and held a sharp steak knife to her throat.

Bauer is represented by sports agent Rachel Luba. Luba has been Bauer's attorney since 2019, and she even testified favorably on his behalf in his sexual assault case. Luba once again defended Bauer from the current charges brought against him.

The MLB agent refuted the claims of physical assault as "categorically false", tweeting:

Rachel Luba @AgentRachelLuba @BNightengale @USATODAY If you spent even 10 minutes looking into the credibility of this person, you’d see what many other media outlets and even mlb saw—that she has ZERO credibility & has made 4 different attempts over several years for 7-figure extortion demands to TB. All her texts contradict… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @BNightengale @USATODAY If you spent even 10 minutes looking into the credibility of this person, you’d see what many other media outlets and even mlb saw—that she has ZERO credibility & has made 4 different attempts over several years for 7-figure extortion demands to TB. All her texts contradict… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"If you spent even 10 minutes looking into the credibility of this person, you’d see what many other media outlets and even mlb saw—that she has ZERO credibility & has made 4 different attempts over several years for 7-figure extortion demands to TB.

"All her texts contradict everything she claims (oh and her claims have drastically changed & evolved too from one demand letter to the next). This isn’t her first rodeo either—she has a history of arrests and has made multiple prior allegations of SA against others over the years, including against at least one other professional athlete. - AgentrachelLuba

Trevor Bauer's baseball career

Nippon Professional Baseball team member Trevor Bauer pitches baseballs for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. He has also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 2010, Bauer made his big league debut, becoming the first prospect from his selection group to do so. He became an All- Star in 2018. In the 2012 season, Bauer had disagreements with several of his Diamondbacks teammates.

Trevor Bauer was sent to the Cleveland Indians in December 2012. In the 60-game 2020 MLB season, he won his first Cy Young Award, becoming the first Reds player to do so.

Bauer, a free agent following the 2020 season, agreed a three-year deal with the Dodgers in February 2021. However, the MLB forced him to spend the remainder of the season on administrative leave as they looked into the sexual assault claims brought against him, which continued into the next year.

As a consequence of their investigation, the league announced on April 29, 2022 that Bauer would be punished for 324 games. On appeal, the suspension was lowered to 194.

On Jan. 12, 2023, the Dodgers decided against adding him back to the active roster and instead dismissed him. Trevor Bauer then agreed to join the BayStars.

