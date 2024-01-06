"Whoever gets him gets instantly better" - When Mookie Betts weighed on impact of Shohei Ohtani's addition to a franchise

Back in August of this year when the Shohei Ohtani trade rumors had started to gain momentum, Mookie Betts spoke of the immense impact the Japanese superstar's addition to any team was going to cause. Thankfully for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they penned down Ohtani to a 10-year $700 million contract.

Shohei Ohtani had been with the Los Angeles Angels since the start of his MLB career. But after years of collective disappointment which was contrasted by his individual success, everyone thought it would be most appropriate for the Angels to let go of the generational player on the trade deadline in his final year of contract.

Speaking about the possibility of his trade on "Foul Territory", Mookie Betts spoke highly about Ohtani and the influence he can have on the team:

"Whoever gets him instantly gets better. They instantly become playoff-bound. That's how good it is. It is super neat to watch and one of the best players in the game play at the top of their abilities. I think that is super cool to watch," Betts said.

The Dodgers do not have to worry about that as they have been a consistent fixture in the playoffs for the past decade. What they would hope is that Ohtani propels them to a much-needed full-season World Series victory that has eluded him.

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani to start off Dodgers' batting lineup

Mookie Betts will be pairing up at the top of the lineup with Shohei Ohtani this coming season. This makes the prospect of watching the Los Angeles Dodgers even more exciting with the two of the best power hitters at the top who will then be followed up by the likes of Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy.

The LA Dodgers have won a total of 211 games in the past two regular seasons but only have a single game win in those two postseason. They would hope to go all the way this time around with such a lineup.

