"Why did Altuve take a knee knowing everybody on that field can see over him", "Taking a knee in protest. Most likely protesting cheating" - MLB fans roast Jose Altuve for puzzling fielding call in Game 2 of WS

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve has not been himself during the 2022 MLB postseason. The 2017 American League MVP is not performing at the highest level that baseball fans have come to expect from the second baseman.

After losing Game 1 in extra innings, the Astros desperately needed a win on Saturday. Altuve had a fine night with the bat and contributed with three hits in a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Unfortunately, Altuve wasn't as focused on the defensive side of the ball.

The 2015 Glove Glove Award winner looked silly late in the game when a ground ball was passed to him by Jeremy Pena.

The incident took place in the top of the eighth inning. There was obviously a miscommunication between the two players. Fans took to Twitter to mock the bizarre misstep by Altuve

Austin Silvey @FilmRoomScout Regardless of Peña’s decision, why did Altuve take a knee knowing everybody on that field can see over him even if he’s standing up? #WorldSeries Regardless of Peña’s decision, why did Altuve take a knee knowing everybody on that field can see over him even if he’s standing up? #WorldSeries https://t.co/lX1TVIMcfD

An infield roller across second base looked like an easy out at second. Instead, Altuve ducked and Jeremy Pena tossed a looper to an empty second base.

With Bryson Stott going to third base and J.T. Realmuto reaching first safely, this play could've come back to hurt the Astros. They held a 5-1 lead at the time of the incident. The dangerous duo of Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos were due up.

Luckily for the Astros, Harper popped out to end the inning and maintain a four-run lead for the Astros.

Jose Altuve is hitting just .171 in the 2022 MLB postseason

Jose Altuve at bat in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Some fans insisted that Jose Altuve was not to blame in this case. With two outs in the inning, the Astros needed just one out to get out of trouble. Rookie Jeremy Pena could have taken the easy play at first base.

Quesadilla Jones @idohotshit Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Altuve's game was lagging Altuve's game was lagging https://t.co/vxs9Ixuvuw Altuve has run that drill in 6 consecutive ALCS and 4 World Series- the play was at first. Peña with a rookie mistake. We won the game, series tied. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Altuve has run that drill in 6 consecutive ALCS and 4 World Series- the play was at first. Peña with a rookie mistake. We won the game, series tied. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Jose Altuve has gone missing during these playoffs. He is not seeing the ball well. The eight-time All-Star is just 7-41 during the playoffs with a .171 average. He has a meager .447 OPS and has already struck out 12 times.

Marcus S., A Child of the Internet @goodwillfiction Pena, what are you doing, my man? Also, why wasn't Altuve at second? Pena, what are you doing, my man? Also, why wasn't Altuve at second?

The Astros have managed to win games despite Altuve's poor form. Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Pena have all stepped up. The organization will expect more from Altuve in the upcoming games.

The next three games of the World Series will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. If Altuve cannot contribute on the offensive side, he will need to at least provide consistency on the defensive side.

