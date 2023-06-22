Why was Bob Melvin ejected vs Giants? Padres manager tossed in the 5th inning

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was ejected from Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning due to a heated argument with the umpire over a reversed call.

The incident occurred when a pitch from Yu Darvish was hit to right field, and it initially appeared that Fernando Tatis Jr. had thrown out a runner to end the inning. However, upon review, it was determined that catcher Gary Sanchez had interfered with the tag by standing in the baseline.

The reversal of the call by the umpire led to two more runs scored by the Giants, giving them a 4-0 lead on the night. Padres manager Bob Melvin lost his cool after the reversal of the call and ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott.

In an inning in which the Padres seemed to escaped giving away two runs, the Giants ended up scoring a crucial four runs which ended up being the difference between the two teams.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants Bob Melvin was HEATED after an out at the plate was overturned Bob Melvin was HEATED after an out at the plate was overturned 😳 https://t.co/Gq1OiIGDcw

The Comeback @thecomeback For the second day in a row, we have a catcher's interference leading to a run on a play that looked like an easy out call.



And for the second day in a row, an unhappy manager is tossed. For the second day in a row, we have a catcher's interference leading to a run on a play that looked like an easy out call. And for the second day in a row, an unhappy manager is tossed. https://t.co/4oETXd8uOJ

Padres manager Bob Melvin on thin ice after being swept by the Giants

The incident adds to the mounting pressure on Padres manager Bob Melvin, who has faced criticism in recent weeks for his bullpen management and decision-making. Speculation has already begun among fans and analysts regarding a potential replacement if Melvin were to be fired during the season. With the team struggling and Melvin's job security in question, the upcoming game against the Washington Nationals presents an opportunity for the manager to regain stability and silence his critics.

