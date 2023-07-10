Why was Brandon Sproat drafted two years in a row by the Mets? Florida Gators pitcher selected in second round

Brandon Sproat, a pitcher from the University of Florida, has an interesting draft history with the New York Mets. He has been drafted by the Mets twice, once in high school and again after his junior year in college. However, he declined both offers to return to Florida for his senior year. Now, as he wraps up his college career, Sproat was selected no. 56 by the Mets again.

When was Brandon Sproat first selected in the draft?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2019, Sproat was highly regarded coming out of Pace High School in Florida. The Texas Rangers took a chance on him in the seventh round, making him the 205th overall pick. Despite the Rangers' interest, Sproat chose to honor his commitment to the University of Florida and became a Gator.

During his time at Florida, Sproat's performance improved significantly. As a junior, he posted an impressive 3.41 ERA across 17 games, including 16 starts. He recorded 82 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings and showcased a high-velocity fastball that occasionally reached triple digits. With his stock rising, the New York Mets selected him in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the 90th overall pick.

Although the Mets offered him a substantial signing bonus and a chance to start his professional career, Brandon Sproat decided to return to Florida for his senior year. He believed that another season with the Gators would allow him to further refine his skills and potentially improve his draft position. While there was a risk involved in his decision, Sproat felt confident in his abilities and wanted to continue his development in a collegiate setting.

Now, as the 2023 MLB Draft approaches, Brandon Sproat is projected to be drafted once again. His decision to return for his senior year has paid off, as he has shown improvement in his game. His fastball velocity has continued to increase, reaching an average of 96 mph, and he has developed a four-pitch mix that includes a slider and changeup.

Scouts have taken notice of Brandon Sproat's progress, with Baseball America ranking him as the No. 48 overall player in the draft. If selected around that spot, he could potentially become an early second-round pick. While his control and secondary pitches still need refinement, his high-velocity fastball and potential for development make him an intriguing prospect.

As the Mets select Brandon Sproat once again, this time with the 56th overall pick in the 2023 draft, they are getting a pitcher with the potential to become an innings-eating starter. While he may not be the ace of a rotation, he has the tools to be a reliable contributor and could develop into a solid fourth or fifth starter.

Sproat's decision to pass on the Mets' offers in the past and bet on himself by returning to college demonstrates his confidence in his abilities and desire for further development. Now, with a fresh opportunity to join the Mets organization, Sproat is ready to take the next step in his baseball career and make his mark in professional baseball.

MORE ON SPORTSKEEDA BASEBALL:

Poll : 0 votes