Why was Brian Anderson Designated for Assignment? Brewers slugger dropped from lineup just before playoff run

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers reported they had designated Brian Anderson for assignment. Outfielder Garrett Mitchell has been activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Anderson has struggled to get the ball rolling offensively this season. Through 96 games, he has slashed .226/.310/.368 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs. His start on Wednesday marked his first time in the lineup since August 22.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anderson could still make the postseason roster with the Brewers if he cleared waivers and was added back to the 40-man roster. However, with the limited playing time, this seems far-fetched.

Milwaukee is excited about Mitchell's return. He was the 20th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He debuted with the Brew Crew last season and was an exciting player to watch.

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to make noise in the postseason without Brian Anderson

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Brian Anderson was non-tendered by the Miami Marlins in the offseason. The Milwaukee Brewers took a chance on him by signing him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Anderson got off to a decent start, but he quickly cooled down. While seeing action at third base and right field, Andruw Monasterio has taken over most of the third base duties since the All-Star break.

It did not help Anderson's cause after the Brewers signed Josh Donaldson, either. He has played 13 games since signing with the team, blasting three homers in 47 at-bats.

Expand Tweet

Since Milwaukee has clinched the National League Central, they know they must be at their best in the postseason. Unfortunately, the front office believes the team would be better off without Anderson.

The Brewers are a scrappy team full of veterans who have been in this position before. They will be one team that nobody should count out.