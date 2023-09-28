Why was Brian Snitker ejected? Braves manager booted from game vs Cubs

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected from Wednesday's matchup against the Chicago Cubs. The World Series-winning manager was tossed from the game in the top of the second inning after a dispute with home plate umpire Shane Livensparger. Snitker came out of the dugout to argue a missed foul ball call that led to the Cubs scoring a run.

Livensparger took the brunt of Brian Snitker's frustration after making a passed ball call, which upon video replay was confirmed to be a foul ball off the bat of Cubs' batter Jeimer Candelario. Although Snitker was ejected from the game, it was for good reason as it was clearly a foul ball.

Although the Atlanta Braves have already clinched a postseason berth, the matchup against the Chicago Cubs has major playoff implications. In the case of the Chicago Cubs, they are fighting for their postseason lives. Prior to Wednesday's action, the Cubs sat only 1.0 games ahead of the Miami Marlins for the final National League Wild Card spot.

For Snitker and the Atlanta Braves, they have the ability to control the playoff seeding in the National League. The Braves may consider the Chicago Cubs as a bigger threat than the Miami Marlins, which could be behind the fiery attitude of their manager.

Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves enter the postseason as the betting favorites, however, they have some questions to address

Even though the Atlanta Braves will enter the 2023 postseason as the betting favorites to win the World Series, they will do so with a little bit of adversity that they will need to overcome. For the Braves, the biggest question mark for the club heading into the postseason will be the pitching rotation.

Currently, the Atlanta Braves are without starting pitchers Max Fried and Charlie Morton as both are on the 15-day IL. There is a chance that both pitchers could be ready for the NLDS, however, if they are not cleared, the Braves will need to test their pitching depth.