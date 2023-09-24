The Atlanta Braves are going to be without ace Charlie Morton for a little while. The team has already wrapped up their postseason berth and the division title. They're only needing to confirm the first seed in the National League, which they currently have. However, Morton will miss the beginning of the postseason as he's landed on the 15-day IL.

Morton has been rock solid for the team this year, posting a 3.64 ERA in 163.1 innings as well as recording 2.7 fWAR. He has been good and will be a valuable piece when he returns in the postseason.

That is, of course, if the Braves can make it far enough to get him back. This latest development has thrown a damper on the team. They've been great, but one key injury can derail it all. That's what fans are fearing.

They recall last season when the Braves were ousted by the Philadelphia Phillies. The pitching staff was weakened and it cost them. With Morton being out, as well as other injuries to the staff, things are beginning to look less rosy than they have all season.

The Braves are going to have to dip into their reserves for the postseason, and the lack of starting pitching is giving some fans pause. They've been the best team this season, running away with the division and the MLB's best record.

Atlanta Braves will miss Charlie Morton

The Atlanta Braves have been a well-oiled machine this year. Very few injuries have derailed them and every player nearly is having a career year. Ronald Acuna Jr. is an MVP favorite, and Matt Olson has been awesome.

Spencer Strider is an NL Cy Young candidate and they've had great pitching. Now, without Charlie Morton, the team's depth will be tested. Morton has been very good and mostly dependable. Without him, the Braves will be tested.

Charlie Morton is out for a while

They have prospects and others who can step in and step up, but it will be tough without a clear path forward at the moment.