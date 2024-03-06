Why is Bryce Harper hated among the baseball community? Examining complexities behind Phillies slugger's fan criticism

On paper, it is difficult to find a player like Bryce Harper. A two-time MVP who has also won the Rookie of the Year in the past, Harper plays with an intensity and energy that makes him beyond amusing to watch.

However, despite his sustained dominance within the league, Harper frequently appears on lists of the most hated MLB players. Amidst this criticism, the Las Vegas-native has shown little sign of wavering, or altering his trademark style of play.

It all began in 2012, when the cocky rookie made his debut for the Washington Nationals. Right out of the gates, Harper played with a gusto and self-assuredness that was exceedingly rare among rookies. Owing to the "unwritten rules" of baseball, this was enough for plenty of veterans to eye Harper with disdain from the outset.

Over the next few years, Bryce Harper solidified his reputation. Then, in 2017, things came to a head. During a game between the Nats and the San Francisco Giants, Harper was drilled by pitcher Hunter Strickland, causing the outfielder to charge the mound. It was indeed the perfect encapsulation of what makes Harper so polarizing.

"Hunter Strickland drilled Bryce Harper and punched him in the face when Harper charger him" - SuperDrunkMark69

Then, in 2018, Harper competed in the Home Run Derby, which he won. After hammering 19 home runs off pitches from his father. Due to the frequency of his bombs, many accused Harper of cheating. However, subsequent replays found that this was not the case.

After Bryce Harper joined the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, he brought his persona with him. During the 2023 postseason, Harper stared down Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia after crushing a bomb because Arcia had (allegedly) made a snarky comment at Harper's expense during the prior game.

"Bryce Harper made sure to stare down Orlando Arcia while rounding second" - Crossing Broad

Bryce Harper sets out to forge new role at first base

Whether in a Nats or Phillies uniform, Harper's unapologetic nature has made him plenty of enemies, but also many admirers. Last November, the 31-year old underwent Tommy John surgery. Although he was expected to miss six months, the star powered back in six, returning to the lineup in May.

This spring, Phillies manager Rob Thomson has been clear that he intends to play Harper at first base, owing to his arm issues. While the position may be different, expect Harper to approach the game in the same way that has made him one of MLB's most controversial stars.

