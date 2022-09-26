"Why can’t we beat this f**king team when it matters" "Season's over" - Tampa Bay Rays fans devastated following blowout loss to division rival Toronto Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays just lost in horrific fashion against the Toronto Blue Jays earlier today. It was a crucial game for Tampa Bay as they are currently fighting for the American League Wild Card seeding. They are now two games behind the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card after the loss.

The Toronto Blue Jays were in control for most of the game. They broke things open in the top of the second with a solo home run by catcher Alejandro Kirk. Toronto scored again in the third after a two-run shot by George Springer into deep right field. Springer homered again in the fifth inning, this time to deep center field.

The Blue Jays were not finished, however, as they scored again in the eighth due to a two-run home run by Teoscar Hernandez. They followed this up in the ninth with an RBI single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Marcus Jackson @marcusdj813 @RaysBaseball I guess we'll have to be road warriors to catch the Blue Jays. This 9-game road trip is gonna be tough. @RaysBaseball I guess we'll have to be road warriors to catch the Blue Jays. This 9-game road trip is gonna be tough.

Shane McClanahan picked up his seventh loss of the season for the Rays. He gave up four earned runs, including three homers through just five innings of work. The outing raised the potential AL Cy Young candidate's ERA to a 2.51 on the year.

Sebastian Alvarez @castlehill814 @RaysBaseball Terrible performance in our last game at home. What’s even worse is McClanahan looks off and Wander exited the game. These injury bug has struck again. Hope there won’t be a 3rd IL stint for wander. The season he just signed an extension @RaysBaseball Terrible performance in our last game at home. What’s even worse is McClanahan looks off and Wander exited the game. These injury bug has struck again. Hope there won’t be a 3rd IL stint for wander. The season he just signed an extension

It is safe to say that the Rays' offense was simply nonexistent in this game. They scored just one run, coming from a sacrifice fly by Randy Arozarena. Despite having seven hits on the day, the Rays could not come through in big situations. The team left a whopping 15 runners on base throughout the game.

2️⃣ YANDY DIAZ 💪🏽 1️⃣7️⃣ ISAAC PAREDES FAN ❤ @JENNWREN6197 I hope the hell my Yandy is back in the lineup 🥰 @RaysBaseball Nobody hitting is not going to get the Wins you need! Come on and step it up on the roadI hope the hell my Yandy is back in the lineup 🥰 @RaysBaseball Nobody hitting is not going to get the Wins you need! Come on and step it up on the road 🙏 I hope the hell my Yandy is back in the lineup 🥰

This was the final home game of the regular season for the Tampa Bay Rays. Many were highly disappointed with the team's performance to close out at Tropicana Field.

Warning: NSFW Language

Patrick @PatrickInNC @RaysBaseball Pathetic effort for a home regular season finale and an EVERY-game-matters playoff chase. You should give refunds and an apology. #Rays Up #Rays @RaysBaseball Pathetic effort for a home regular season finale and an EVERY-game-matters playoff chase. You should give refunds and an apology. #RaysUp #Rays

Jacob Tune @TB_jtune26 @RaysBaseball Why can’t we beat this fucking team when it matters @RaysBaseball Why can’t we beat this fucking team when it matters

As the regular season nears an end, the Rays need to stay tough to keep their seeding for the Wild Card.

Will the Tampa Bay Rays finally make it over the hump in the postseason?

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays

Year after year, the Tampa Bay Rays have fallen victim to a dominant American League East division. Despite winning over 90 games six times in the past 10 full seasons, they have made the playoffs only four of those times. This is simply a mix of being unlucky and other teams in the division dominating.

Ryan @floridaboy8679 @RaysBaseball so 6 seed then? as long as we don’t choke to the orioles? @RaysBaseball so 6 seed then? as long as we don’t choke to the orioles?

Just two seasons ago, the Rays were in the World Series, but were ultimately defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the last postseason, Tampa Bay fell to the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS in four games.

Will the Tampa Bay Rays be able to make some moves and get deep in the postseason this year?

