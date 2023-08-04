Why was Christian Arroyo Designated For Assignment? Red Sox move on from talented slugger 

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox designated veteran infielder Christian Arroyo for assignment, all but guaranteeing an end to his tenure with the club. The decision was made in the wake of the team activating the newly acquired Luis Urias, who Boston landed from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now, following the designation Christian Arroyo will be placed on waivers. Ordinarily, the Boston Red Sox would have the opportunity to trade the veteran, however, since the deadline is over, he now finds himself on waivers.

That they would DFA him to bring in Urias tells you how much their viewpoint has changed. The Red Sox have been pretty high on Christian Arroyo and have given him ample opportunity to prove himself over the years.That they would DFA him to bring in Urias tells you how much their viewpoint has changed. #DirtyWater

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that versatility was the reason behind the decision, as Pablo Reyes not only has the ability to play all over the infield, but the outfield as well. The activation of Urias made Arroyo expendable.

He is still owed roughly $625,000 this season, so if a team were to claim him off of waivers, his new club would be tasked with footing that bill. However, the team would also be granted control over his contract for next season, as he is entering the final year of arbitration.

Fun player, great person, he’s gonna land on his feet wherever it is.

pic.twitter.com/iROQMMIHQA My favorite Christian Arroyo moment. Crushes the go ahead slam against the Braves and pops the euro step around third!Fun player, great person, he’s gonna land on his feet wherever it is.

If Arroyo goes unclaimed and clears waivers, he will have the choice to reject the assignment by the Red Sox and in turn, become an unrestricted free agent. The 28-year-old could be an intriguing addition for contenders looking to add a versatile defender, as he has spent time as a shortstop, as well as second and third base throughout his career.

A look at potential landing spots for Christian Arroyo if he were to be claimed or hit the free agent market

Now that the MLB Trade Deadline has passed, the number of ways that teams can add to their roster is reduced, which is why it's likely that Arroyo will end up in a new uniform. There will likely be several contenders who will look to Arroyo to bolster their organizational depth.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, and Chicago Cubs could be interesting landing spots for the veteran infielder. His defensive versatility and slightly above-averaging batting abilities could intrigue potential suitors.

