  "Why is Clayton Kershaw on the roster!" - LA Fans complain about Dodgers' NLCS squad to face Brewers

"Why is Clayton Kershaw on the roster!" - LA Fans complain about Dodgers' NLCS squad to face Brewers

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 21:40 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Dodgers v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty

Despite being in the twilight of his career, LA Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw enjoyed a strong regular season, finishing with an 11-2 record, along with a 3.36 ERA and 84 strikeouts.

Though he has established himself as one of the all-time pitching greats, Kershaw is no longer one of the top arms of the Dodgers' starting rotation, which is understandable as he is now 37, and skipper Dave Roberts has no shortage of quality pitching talent at his disposal.

Nonetheless, as the Dodgers revealed via X on Monday, Kershaw has made the cut for the 2024 World Series champions' NLCS roster to face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reacting, plenty of fans felt that the Dodgers had made a mistake by including the veteran on the roster.

"Why is Kershaw on the roster!!!! Seems like the Dodgers don’t want to win." a fan wrote
"Why is Kershaw on the roster" another fan commented
"Looks like Kershaw is the designated inning eating, sacrificial lamb." another fan replied
"Take off Kershaw" another fan responded
"No disrespect, but I think Kershaw and Treinen are just taking up space." another fan posted

Clayton Kershaw will be hoping to end his legendary career with another World Series title

Since making his debut in May 2008, Clayton Kershaw has gone on to enjoy a tremendous major league career. Spending the entirety of his 18-year career in Dodger Blue, Kershaw has earned himself eleven All-Star selections, an NL MVP award, three NL Cy Young awards, and several other notable honors.

Earlier this year, in September, Kershaw announced he will be hanging up his cleats at the end of the 2025 season. Having already won two World Series titles in 2020 and 2024, the southpaw will be hoping to win baseball's biggest prize one more time before riding off into the sunset.

Clayton Kershaw celebrated with his teammates duing at Dodger Stadium after winning the 2024 World Series - Source: Getty
Clayton Kershaw celebrated with his teammates duing at Dodger Stadium after winning the 2024 World Series - Source: Getty

Heading into October, the Dodgers were the bookies' favorites to go back to back and win it all yet again, and the NL West champions have certainly lived up to those expectations so far, making quick work of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card series before outplaying NL East champions the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

Now, they face an even sterner test, going up against a Milwaukee Brewers team that finished the regular season with the best record in baseball.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

