  "Hitters have no chance" - Yankees legend breaks down Clayton Kershaw's iconic weapon in his arsenal

"Hitters have no chance" - Yankees legend breaks down Clayton Kershaw's iconic weapon in his arsenal

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 04, 2025 00:16 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Dodgers v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty

Since making his debut in May 2008, Clayton Kershaw has gone on to establish himself as one of the all-time great starting pitchers in major league history.

In the 18 seasons he has spent at the top level so far, Kershaw has won the World Series twice, while earning himself eleven All-Star selections, an NL MVP award, three NL Cy Young awards, a Gold Glove, and several other notable honors.

Featuring on Friday's episode of the "Dan Patrick Show", New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia talked about the one weapon in Clayton Kershaw's arsenal that gives opposing hitters "no chance" when facing him.

"Man, [Clayton Kershaw's curveball] is really 12 to 6. It's really just him and Barry Zito that who had that left-handed curveball, where you can throw a fastball at the top of the zone, and throw that curveball off of that thing, and you know hitters really have no chance," Sabathia said [6:38]
youtube-cover
Further, Sabathia added how "pitching freely" has allowed Kershaw, who is now 37, to continue perform at a high level this season.

"Even this year, he's pitching so free, understanding and knowning that no matter what happens, his legacy is cemented. He's going to the Hall of Fame, got three thousand strikeouts, World Series, he's one of the best pitchers of the generation."
"So, I feel like this year, he's been pitching more free, and you've been seeing great results. I'm excited hopefully for him to get a start in one of these playoffs [games]." Sabathia added

Just like Kershaw, CC Sabathia is also someone that has enjoyed tremendous success during his time in the big leagues. Playing 19 seasons, Sabathia won the World Series once, while earning himself six All-Star selections, an AL Cy Young award, and an ALCS MVP award. The southpaw was honored with an induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year, on July 27.

Clayton Kershaw will be looking to win another World Series title before hanging up his cleats

On September 18, Clayton Kershaw announced that he would be calling time on his professional baseball career once the current season comes to an end. Having already won the World Series twice, Kershaw will be hoping to win baseball's biggest prize one more time and go out on top.

Dodgers, Worled Series, MLB, baseball, parade - Source: Getty
Dodgers, Worled Series, MLB, baseball, parade - Source: Getty

If the sportsbooks are anything to go by, it appears Kershaw might just get his wish, as the Dodgers are currently the bookies' favorites to win it all yet again.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

