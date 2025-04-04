Why isn't Cody Bellinger playing tonight? All about the Yankees OF's absence in Pirates series Game 1

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees arrive at PNC Park for their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both teams are looking to extend their win streak to two after winning the final games of their previous series.
The Pirates' pitching staff will have to be at the top of their game if they want to walk away with some series victories. The Bronx Bombers have been tearing the cover off the ball with their torpedo bats.
For the Bombers, they will come into Friday's matchup one bat short. Bellinger will sit out of Friday's game as the slugger is dealing with a stiff back. It was something that bothered him during Thursday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
For Friday's game, the Yanks will run Trent Grisham in centerfield, Aaron Judge in right, and Jasson Dominguez in left. Ben Rice will move from first base to DH, and Paul Goldschmidt will handle first.
Unfortunately, Paul Skenes will not be on the mound during this series against the Yankees. He pitched on Wednesday, going seven innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out six batters.
Unfortunately, this is the only series where these two clubs meet up. A Skenes vs Judge matchup is a dream that fans will have to continue to hold onto.
Cody Bellinger has been stellar for the Yankees
In December, the Chicago Cubs traded Cody Bellinger and $5 million in cash to the Yankees for Cody Poteet in return, and the Yanks got a much-needed outfielder.
So far, he has played in six games for his new club. During that stretch, he has hit .238/.296/.381 with a home run, six runs batted in, and a stolen base.
He has also helped Aaron Judge shift back to right field, opposed to playing centerfield like he did last year. The thought here is that it will minimize the risk of their superstar injuring himself.
However, Bellinger is not the only player who is off to a great start. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been electric at the plate with his new torpedo bat, hitting home run after home run.
While some came into the season with some hesitation on how this team might look, they have been the talk of MLB. It will be interesting to see how hot their bats can stay as time goes on.