Why have Dodgers re-signed Andrew Toles every year since 2018? Franchise's gesture for outfielder explained

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Andrew Toles has been re-signed by the team every year since 2018. Let's get into the details regarding the franchise's gesture for the outfielder.

Toles used to be a popular outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the 30-year-old has not played a baseball game since 2018. The reason the franchise re-signs him every year is to make sure he has access to health insurance.

For the 2023 season, he won't be paid by the team but will receive his health insurance. This is the fifth time that the Los Angeles Dodgers have provided help to the player.

Toles has not attended spring training since 2019. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He was also arrested in 2020 for trespassing and sleeping behind a FedEx building at Key West International Airport. He was taken to a mental facility for a mental health checkup.

It seems that this is a very kind gesture by the Los Angeles Dodgers toward the player. This will provide him access to health insurance. Moreover, it will allow him to be a part of the team and get the best treatment for his condition.

Andrew Toles' MLB performance

Toles was slowly developing his career at the Los Angeles Dodgers before tragedy struck him in the form of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He only played 96 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers between 2016 -2018.

Toles developed a batting average of .286 and scored eight home runs in his career. He has also batted 35 runs throughout his career. It is expected that Andrew Toles will receive the best medical care for his condition while still being a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers team.

