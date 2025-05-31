Why did Dodgers scratch Mookie Betts from lineup vs. Yankees? Everything we know about player’s injury

Los Angeles Dodgers fans received unfortunate injury news ahead of the NL West team's highly-anticiapted clash against AL East leaders the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Dodgers scratched former MVP Mookie Betts from the lineup for the series opener at Dodger Stadium on Friday. MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that the All-Star was removed due to a toe injury.

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Betts had trouble putting on the shoe after the innocuous injury but was available to pinch hit formthe team in the series opener.

The star shortstop's injury extent will be revealed after his X-ray results as he is day-to-day for the time being. The cause of the injury remains unknown.

"I feel confident saying it's day-to-day," Roberts added, "but putting on a shoe today was difficult for him."

Mookie Betts' injury followed by injury setback to Evan Phillips

Mookie Betts wasn't the only setback for the team as the Dodgers received more bad news about one of their pitchers. Reliever Evan Phillips, who has been out of action for the last three weeks due to a forearm issue, will undergo a season-ending surgery.

“Evan tried to play catch a couple days ago when we were on the road and it didn’t go well, so he’s going to get Tommy John surgery on the 4th," Roberts said on Friday. “Unfortunately that’s going to be season-ending.”

Phillips' injury is another addition to a long list of Dodgers pitchers on the injured list, including Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki. Roberts had no explanation about the latest setback.

"It just keeps coming," Roberts said referring to the injuries. "It's Murphy's law, but yeah, this is a weird one."

The Dodgers will have Tony Gonsolin start against Yankees ace Max Fried for the series opener of last year's World Series replay on Friday.

