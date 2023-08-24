Why was Dodgers vs Guardians suspended? Cause of postponement, updated start time, and more

The anticipated clash between the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 23 was abruptly suspended due to unfavorable weather conditions, leaving fans and players alike in a state of suspense. The announcement came as a disappointment to baseball enthusiasts who had been looking forward to witnessing the showdown at Progressive Field.

The game’s suspension was attributed to inclement weather, with heavy rains drenching the field and causing pools of water to form on the outfield track and near the dugouts. The delay lasted for over an hour and a half before the decision was made to officially suspend the game at 9:23pm.

When will the Dodgers vs. Guardians resume?

As per the Guardian’s official announcement, the game will be resumed on Thursday, August 24, starting at 12:10 ET. The contest will pick up from the top of the third inning, with the Guardians trailing the Dodgers by a score of 3-1. Notably, all stats from the game’s first two innings will be carried over to the resumed match.

The game will be resumed on Thursday from the top of the third inning in what will be a double header with the series finale.

Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled August 24 game have the opportunity to attend both the resumption of Wednesday’s game and the Thursday matchup. Those who wish to do so can utilize the full value of their August 23 tickets when exchanging them for designated games, including the rescheduled ones. Exchanges must be completed by September 13 at 5pm ET.

Despite the disruption, baseball enthusiasts and supporters of both teams are now eagerly looking forward to the continuation of the game and the subsequent series finale between the Guardians and the Dodgers.

