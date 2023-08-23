Why was Robert Suarez ejected? Padres pitcher booted from game vs Marlins before even throwing a pitch

Veteran pitcher Robert Suarez was ejected on Wednesday during the San Diego Padres' important matchup against the Miami Marlins. In the top of the 8th inning, Suarez was called upon to replace relief pitcher Steven Wilson, however, before even facing a single batter, the 32-year-old was tossed out of the game by first base umpire Todd Tichenor.

The reason? Tichenor was conducting a foreign substance check on Robert Suarez, eventually discovering something on the pitcher's glove. As per the MLB rules, the relief pitcher was ejected from the game, being replaced by Tom Cosgrove.

"Robert Suarez just got ejected after a substance check by the umpires (via @BallySportsFL)" - @BRWalkoff

It's been a difficult season for the relief pitcher from Bolivar, Venezuela. After suffering from arm stiffness and right elbow inflammation during spring training, Suarez was sidelined until July 20th. Since being back in the San Diego Padres bullpen, the relief pitcher has appeared in only 13.1 innings, posting a 2-2 record with a 4.73 ERA.

Now, his forgettable 2023 campaign with the Padres has taken another hit by being ejected for the use of a foreign substance. While some pitchers have condemned the MLB's policy of running substance checks throughout the game, there have been several pitchers caught in the act.

Robert Suarez joins a growing list of pitchers that have been ejected for using foreign substances

Some of the notable pitchers that have been ejected this season for the use of a banned substance include future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, Will Smith of the Milwaukee Brewers, and Domingo German of the New York Yankees. In 2021, Hector Santiago of the Seattle Mariners was the first player ejected under the MLB's foreign substance policy.

"Breaking: Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by MLB following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand. Scherzer appealed the penalty and can continue to play until the appeal is decided." - @espn

According to the MLB rule regarding the use of foreign substances, pitchers caught using a banned substance such as Spider Tack, will be subject to a 10-game suspension. Earlier this season both Max Scherzer and Domingo German were handed 10-game suspensions, and while players will have the option to appeal the decision, they are often not overturned.