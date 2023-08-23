One of the more talked about subjects of the 2023 season is something that won't happen until after the season ends: Shohei Ohtani's free agency. For the first time since he signed with the Angels in 2018, he will be looking to sign a new contract. This has analysts, fans and likely even executives pitching contract ideas for the once-in-a-lifetime star.

The Los Angeles Angels phenom is the best player in baseball today and has a claim to being the best player to ever compete in MLB. He is one of the top offensive players, while simultaneously being one of the top starting pitchers. His rare combination of talents has many predicting a record-setting contract.

Brian Kenny of the MLB Network has different ideas on how much he would sign Shohei Ohtani for.

"He's fantastic, but he's one guy and how much can you pay one guy?" Kenny said.

Many, including Mark DeRosa, immediately and fervently disagreed with Kenny. His contract is projected to come in at a value of around $600,000,000, which is more than double Kenny's $255,000,000 offer. However, it is not too far of a leap to understand where Kenny is coming from. Investing that much money into one player comes with a lot of risks, a risk that is too big for some MLB teams.

In a game against the Cincinnati Reds, Ohtani struck out two batters and then hit a home run, in one inning on Wednesday. Then, as Talkin' Baseball posted on Twitter, he was pulled from the game with arm fatigue. This certainly gives credence to what Brian Kenny said.

While this is true, it is certainly a risk that at least one, likely multiple teams will be willing to make. Teams with high payrolls like the New York Mets or San Diego Padres will be swinging for the fences to land the game's biggest star.

Can teams build a championship roster around Shohei Ohtani?

The Los Angeles Angels have made it look incredibly difficult to build a winning team around Ohtani, even with Mike Trout. However, it is impossible to believe this is the result of anything more than systemic failure within the Angels organization. Yes, Ohtani will take up a large amount of your payroll, but he will still be worth the exorbitant amount of money.

In the right situation, Shohei Ohtani can easily be the centerpiece of a championship team.