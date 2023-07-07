Why was Eury Perez optioned to minor leagues? Marlins pitcher sent down despite exceeding expectations

The Miami Marlins optioned right-handed pitcher Eury Perez to the minor leagues on Friday. In 11 games, Perez has compiled a 5-3 record on a 2.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts on 53.1 innings pitched.

When Miami called him up earlier in the year, they said they would limit the young pitcher's workload. Coming into 2023, Perez has yet to throw over 80 innings in a season, and he has already surpassed that mark with his work in the minor leagues.

Craig Mish @CraigMish Marlins wanted to pause Perez several times over the past month. Johnny Cueto was re-injured and then they lost Trevor Rogers & Edward Cabrera, so they kept him going. Perez was also too good to option. As he has now exceeded his career high in IP, the organization has made the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Marlins wanted to pause Perez several times over the past month. Johnny Cueto was re-injured and then they lost Trevor Rogers & Edward Cabrera, so they kept him going. Perez was also too good to option. As he has now exceeded his career high in IP, the organization has made the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Marlins fear overusing him this season and causing an injury. While the team could use him in the rotation right now, they don't want to add him to the list of injured pitchers the team already has.

Instead of keeping him up and pitching him every fifth day on limited innings, Miami wants to send him down. They fear the short starts could tear into their bullpen, which is already feeling exhausted.

Miami Marlins want Eury Perez for the back half of the season

The Miami Marlins are in a tough spot. Given all the injuries to their starting rotation, they could use Eury Perez, but they can't overuse him.

Fortunately, Johnny Cueto is expected to return after the All-star break. He has been on the IL for much of the season with an ankle injury. He was exceptional last season with the Chicago White Sox, and Miami will hope he still has some of that magic left.

White Sox Talk @NBCSWhiteSox Johnny Cueto put his heart and soul out there tonight Johnny Cueto put his heart and soul out there tonight 😤 https://t.co/npDGSkk3HD

There could not be a better time for Johnny Cueto to join the team. They are in a prime position in the National League East, in second place. They find themselves 8.5 games behind the red-hot Atlanta Braves. This is quite the gap, but all it takes is a few bad series from Atlanta for this division to flip.

