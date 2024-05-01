"Why is every game some sort of clown show” – Yankees fans frustrated as defense gaff by Gleyber Torres leads to Orioles scoring run

New York Yankees slugger Gleyber Torres has had a bit of a rocky start this season. He has struggled at the plate, slashing .228/.305/.263, but it was his defense on Tuesday that had fans frustrated.

Torres was at second base for Tuesday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. With Anthony Santander on second and no outs, a weak grounder was hit up the middle where Torres fielded it, but tried to get the lead runner out at third. Unfortunately, he would plunk Santander, leading to an early 1-0 lead for the O's.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While it would have been a great play if it had worked, it failed. In hindsight, the better play would likely be to get the out at first and try to get out of the inning with Santander on third.

The error has left Bronx Bombers fans fuming. They were already calling for manager Aaron Boone to bench him, and now, many fans are tuning into the New York Knicks game.

"Why is every game some sort of clown show" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Yeah we watching the Knicks tonight" - posted another fan.

Expand Tweet

"It's always Gleyber" - posted another.

Yanks fans are about at the end of their rope with Torres. He will really have to perform well to get back in the good graces of this fanbase.

"At some point the coaching staff needs to be held accountable for this team constantly not being ready to play a baseball game" - said a fan.

"The infield is just bad rn" - said another.

If the Yanks lose this game, expect many to point the finger at Torres. He made the error leading to the early score and did very little offensively.

Yankees slugger Gleyber Torres is struggling at the plate

New York Yankees - Gleyber Torres (Image via USA Today)

Gleyber Torres was a big contributor to the Yankees' offense last season. He appeared in 158 games, hitting .273/.347/.453 with 25 home runs and 68 runs batted in.

It does not make much sense as to why he is struggling this year. Through 30 games, Torres is still searching for his first home run of the season and could start pressing soon.

Unfortunately, the Yanks do not have much depth at the position, with DJ LaMehieu recently leaving his first rehab start after experiencing discomfort in his non-displaced fractured foot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback