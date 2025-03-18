Why is Freddie Freeman not playing today? All you need to know about World Series MVP absence from Tokyo Series game 1

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are getting the 2025 MLB season underway, but the star first baseman is not in the Opening Day lineup. The Dodgers initially had Freddie Freeman in the Opening Day lineup at first base, but they had to make some changes less than an hour before the first pitch.

It didn't take long for the Dodgers to confirm Freeman's absence and announce why he was not playing.

"Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from today's lineup with left rib discomfort," @Dodgers tweeted on Tuesday.

This injury seemingly came out of nowhere for Freeman and the Dodgers, as he had been playing in the exhibition contests over the last few weeks. Freeman is trying to bounce back from ankle surgery at the end of the 2024 season but was not expecting a rib injury to pop up.

Freeman was named MVP of the 2024 World Series for the Dodgers after hitting a dramatic walk-off grand slam to win Game 1. He played in the Fall Classic with that ankle injury but was still able to come up with some clutch hits.

The Dodgers are also playing without Mookie Betts, a former MVP, in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series as he is dealing with an illness.

Freddie Freeman details how support from Dodgers' fans provided World Series motivation

Not only did Freddie Freeman have to deal with an injury during the 2024 season, but he also missed time as his son Max dealt with a medical emergency. The Dodgers allowed Freeman to miss time to be with his son, and the entire fan base was supportive of their All-Star first baseman.

Speaking on the "Foul Territory" podcast during Spring Training, Freeman expressed how the fans inspired him during the World Series.

"I've been thinking about that moment this whole offseason," Freeman said. "When I came back from being away from the team with Max, I came back to a standing ovation. I've been getting my name chanted for all three years I've been with the Dodgers."

"When Max was going through it right after the hospital ... It was tough. Leaving my family every single day. I would get to the field, and they would just make me feel okay and that I was supposed to be at work."

Freeman will have to wait to make an impact with the Dodgers in 2025.

