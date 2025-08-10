"Why can't I do it for six straight innings?" - Dodgers’ Bobby Miller gets real about bullpen move, admits asking himself tough questions

Bobby Miller was once the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospect. He had a strong rookie season two years back, but things have gone downhill for the pitcher since then. He was demoted to a bullpen role for the Dodgers' AAA affiliate Oklahoma City Comets.The Dodgers thought they were successful in turning a long term starter out of Bobby Miller after he went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA over 22 starts in 2023. However, right shoulder inflammation at the start of last year derailed his season. He was unable to regain the same form, finishing with a 2-4. 8.52 ERA and getting demoted to the Comets.Facing pitching staff injuries, Miller was given another nod in the majors this year, but after two starts was sent back to the AAA league. With the Comets, he posted a 3-2, 6.26 ERA over 15 starts which led Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to announce his new role in the bullpen.On the Dodgers Nation show hosted by Doug McKain, he opened up about his willingness to rejoin the rotation some day..&quot;I'd like to think that what I'm going through right now could help me long-term as a starter. If the Dodgers were welcoming that to me, I think to myself, like what I'm doing right now is like, 'man, why couldn't I do this for six straight innings like I did a few years ago, like just stay in attack mode, get strike one, eliminate these walks.'&quot;But at the end of the day, it's just in this organization, you just got to do whatever helps the team win. And whether that's being a bullpen, a reliever or a starter or whatever role, I take whatever role I can get with this team, great organization,&quot; Miller said.Dodgers pitching staff health will make it tough for Bobby Miller to returnBobby Miller was pushed to start for the Dodgers because they faced injuries to top players like Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki. Since then, the Dodgers have gotten back to almost full strength.. With Snell and Glasnow back and Shohei Ohtani showing his two-way prowess, they have deployed a six-man rotation.In the bullpen, though, they are dealing with injuries to Michael Kopech, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates and Brusdar Graterol, all of whom are expected to make their return sometime this season. Miller has a 0-1, 3.24 ERA has a bullpen arm with the Comets. If he betters that, the Dodgers might come calling.