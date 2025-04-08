Why is Jackson Merrill not playing vs Athletics? All you need to know about the Padres phenom's absence

San Diego Padres star outfielder Jackson Merrill was scratched from Monday night's game against the Athletics. The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year finalist was reportedly dealing with hamstring tightness and was sidelined for the game.

Ad

Merrill exhibited durability during his rookie year in 2024. The 21-year-old played in 155 games last season in the demanding center field role and has fulfilled the duty vigorously. In Merill's place, skipper Mike Shildt selected Brandon Lockridge who will be making his second major league start.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shildt says that Merrill's "legs are tight" -- he's out of the starting lineup tonight." - @ 97.3 The Fan

Jackson Merill came out all guns blazing to start his sophomore campaign. The Silver Slugger Awardee is currently batting .378/.415/.676 with an OPS of 1.090. Merill has smashed three home runs and recorded two doubles on 14 base hits with ten RBIs in just ten games.

Padres outlast Cubs to avoid sweep

After a 7-0 start to the season, the San Diego Padres' code seemed to have been unlocked when they traveled to the north side of Chicago to face the Cubs. The squad lost the first two games of their three game series, including a lopsided 7-1 loss in Game 2.

Ad

However, the Friars would turn the tides and edge out the home team in Game 3 after they claimed a slim 8-7 victory on the road.

Ad

The Sunday night game between the two squads saw high-octane action as they finished the very first inning with a 5-3 score in favor of the Cubbies. Fernando Tatis Jr. was the first player to be driven home courtesy of a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Xander Bogaerts would then add to the scoring column with an RBI single to drive in Luis Arraez.

Cubs pitcher Ben Brown still couldn't get himself out of the jam early on when he walked Jayson Heyward with the bases loaded that let Manny Machado walk to home plate.

Ad

The Cubs, meanwhile, had a resounding response in the next half inning as Kyle Tucker, Justin Turner and Nico Hoerner would contribute to Chicago's scoring cause. Two balks from Padres reliever Logan Gillaspie would add to the Cubs' momentum as they held a 5-3 lead heading into the second frame.

In the second inning, Kyle Tucker smashed his fifth home run of the season through a two-run shot to push the lead to four. In the succeeding innings, Jackson Merrill scored a solo homer, Luis Arraez tallied an RBI single, and Gavin Sheets brought home Merill via an RBI single to tie things up.

In the top of the ninth, club leader Manny Machado drove in Tatis on a force out for the go-ahead run of the game. Padres closer Robert Suarez then came in to finish things up and avoid the sweep against the Cubs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More