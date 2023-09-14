Why was Jazz Chisholm Jr. pulled from the game? Marlins star forced to exit game vs Brewers early

Jazz Chisholm Jr. just can't seem to avoid the injury bug as the dynamic, but oft-hurt outfielder exited Miami's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The incident occurred when the Bahamian star tried to beat out a throw to first base, with the All-Star feeling discomfort in his right knee when he left the field with trainers.

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. has exited tonight's game in Milwaukee after trying beat out a throw to first base (via @BallyMarlins)" - @MLBONFOX

It's a disappointing turn of events for Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has struggled with his health over the course of his MLB career. When he is 100%, he is one of the most exciting and dynamic players in the league, however, that appears to be too much to ask for at times.

It remains to be seen if Chisholm Jr. will miss any time but given the 25-year-old's track record, it could be a major loss for the Miami Marlins. The center fielder has been limited to only 82 games this season due to various injuries, including a shoulder injury when sliding into second base earlier this year.

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. was diagnosed with a right shoulder injury after leaving Wednesday's game against the Twins." - @mike_daddino

The MLB The Show 23 cover athlete has been effective when he has been on the field for the Marlins. Through 82 games this year, Chisholm Jr. has maintained a .252 batting average while racking up 16 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury is the latest in a growing list of injured Miami Marlins stars

Chisholm Jr. joins the growing list of injured players on the Marlins roster, which includes reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, hard-hitting outfielder Jorge Soler, veteran Avisail Garcia, and 25-year-old starter Trevor Rogers.

"Sandy soler and jazz all hurt within a week. Can't make this shit up our first real playoff push in 20 years" - @jakehoch313

As of Wednesday, the Miami Marlins sit only 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot, which makes this injury even more disappointing. If Chisholm Jr. is expected to miss any extended time, it would be a devastating blow to the team's playoff hopes.