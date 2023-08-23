Why is Mike Trout not playing? Angels star scratched from lineup vs Reds just one day after MLB return

It came as a surprise to many across the MLB that future Hall of Famer Mike Trout was activated from the IL before last night's game against the Cincinnati Reds. The veteran outfielder decided to come off of the IL early, deciding that the club's push for the postseason was simply too important to pass up.

While Mike Trout was activated early from the IL, he was not 100%. The three-time MVP told reporters that he would simply manage the pain from his broken left hand. Even though Trout will play a pivotal role in the Los Angeles Angels' postseason push, both the club and player will need to act responsibly in regards to the pain.

"There is no Angels lineup yet because they are waiting to see how Mike Trout is doing. Phil Nevin said he was a little sore after last night." - @JeffFletcherOCR

This has led to Trout being scratched from the lineup before Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. According to Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin, Trout's hand was a "little sore" after last night's return to action, which is why he will be out of the lineup for the first leg of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Although Trout is out of the lineup for the first part of Wednesday's doubleheader, there is a realistic possibility that he will be in action for the second half of the action. Currently, the Los Angeles Angels are well outside of the final American League Wild Card spot, which is why getting Trout into the lineup is so important.

"Angels drop to 61-65 with 4-3 loss to the Reds. Los Angeles now finds themselves a season high 10 games back of the final wild card spot. Buying at the Trade Deadline most likely was a mistake." - @AGlickESPNSoCal

It has been a disappointing year for Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels

Entering the 2023 campaign, there was hope around the league that fans would finally be able to see the superstar duo of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani playing together in the postseason. However, the window is rapidly closing as the Angels sit fourth in the American League West with a 61-65 record.

For Trout, who last appeared in a postseason game in 2014, health has been the story of his year. The generational superstar has been limited to 82 games this year as he broke a bone in his hand in early July after being hit by a pitch against the San Diego Padres. As a result, Trout was forced to miss 38 games before returning to action last night.