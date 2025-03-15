Why did Mookie Betts not play tonight during Dodgers vs Giants? All you need to know about SS's absence from Tokyo Series

The LA Dodgers are currently playing the Yomiuri Giants tonight but they are without their starting shortstop Mookie Betts. The game started at 7 pm local (6 am ET) at Japan's Tokyo Dome.

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Betts is likely to miss both of Dodgers' exhibition games ahead of the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.

"Mookie is here today, but he's been really sick," Roberts said via ESPN. "Lost some weight, so we're trying to get him hydrated. He's going to work out a little today, but he won't be playing either tonight or tomorrow.

Betts' participation in the first game against the Cubs is also uncertain because of an illness. However, the team is hopeful the shortstop will recover since we are still three days away from the regular-season opener.

"Then when we have our off day, our workout day, we'll see how he is," Roberts added.

Betts plays an integral role in the batting lineup of the Dodgers sharing the top-line duties alongside leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani and first baseman Freddie Freeman. His absence will require the Dodgers to not only add a batter for the shortstop but also have two lefties hitting back-to-back against LHP Shota Imanaga in Game 1.

Mookie Betts to play in Japan for second time, reminisces about the first time

LA Dodgers shortstop already has experience playing in Tokyo. Sharing memories from his last time here, Mookie Betts said:

“It was awesome and it was neat to see the culture, and taste all the good food, and really experience what it’s like…”

“I wasn’t Shohei (Ohtani) by any means, but to experience kind of what it’s like, to walk around the streets, and everyone knows you? I can only imagine being those guys! It was just an amazing experience,” Metts added.

Betts is also making his time count here the second time. In order to promote baseball among the young ones, Betts will host a baseball clinic for students at Matsusen Elementary School in Ota City, Tokyo, Japan. This initiative from Betts is in collaboration with MLB's "Play Ball" campaign.

60 students, 30 each from third and fourth grade, will get the opportunity to attend Betts baseball clinic.

