Why did Nolan Arenado get pulled last-minute against Pirates? All you need to know about the Cardinals star's absence on Wednesday

Nolan Arenado has been enjoying a bounceback season of sorts for the St. Louis Cardinals after having a bit of a down year in 2024. The 8-time All-Star has been solid for a St. Lousi team that finds themselves in the hunt for a postseason spot despite belief that the could be willing to part with some of their veteran stars.

Ad

While Nolan Arenado has been a focal point of the offense, he was a last-minute scratch for the team ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals' division matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. At 34-years-old, it's not surprising to see a veteran such as Arenado need time off given the 162 grind of a Major League Baseball season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the St. Louis Cardinals, Arenado was a last-minute scratch from the lineup because he was suffering from back spasms. The decision seemingly came out of nowhere, however the move forced the Cardinals to reshuffle their lineup and have former top prospect Nolan Gorman man third base for the club on Wednesday.

Nolan Arenado has been rather durable yet again this season, appearing in 34 for the Cardinals' 37 games. Through those games, Arenado has posted a .256 batting average with 3 home runs, 14 RBI, and a .738 OPS. While those numbers are still a far-cry from the ones he posted during his prime with the Colorado Rockies, he still remains an important piece for the Cardinals this season.

Ad

Nolan Arenado remains one of the top names mentioned in trade rumors this season

Arenado has two years remaining on his contract after 2025, which is one of the reasons why some analysts believe that his time with the St. Louis Cardinals could be nearing an end. St. Louis has been looking to usher in a new era of baseball, moving on from veterans superstars such as Paul Goldschmidt in recent years.

Ad

According to various reports, Nolan Arenado has drawn interest from a number of clubs this offseason, including the Houston Astros and New York Yankees. This past offseason, Arenado reportedly used his full no-trade clause to veto a potential deal to the Astros, so it will be interesting to see how things could play out as the trade deadline approaches.

Expand Tweet

Arenado might no longer be a perrenial All-Star at the plate but he is still one of the best defenders in baseball, while still be able to contribute on offense. The fact that the New York Yankees still need help at third base could keep the door open for a potential deal at some point this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More