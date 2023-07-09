Why did Nolan Stevens withdraw from MLB Draft? MSU commit out of pool one day prior to Round 1

Nolan Stevens, one of the better high school players in the country, has withdrawn from the MLB Draft. The first baseman, outfielder and left-handed pitcher is a rare talent who can play multiple positions in the field and pitch and is left-handed to top it all off.

However, MLB teams will not be able to select Nolan Stevens in the first round of the MLB Draft, which begins tonight, or any round. He has officially withdrawn his name from the draft board.

nolan stevens @nolanstevens3 @HailStateBB @lemo22 @k_cheesebrough I have officially pulled myself out of the 23’ MLB draft. Fired up to be in Starkville and be a bulldog! #hailstate I have officially pulled myself out of the 23’ MLB draft. Fired up to be in Starkville and be a bulldog! #hailstate 🐶 @HailStateBB @lemo22 @k_cheesebrough

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prior to the first round beginning, he withdrew his name officially so there was no confusion. The reason for this is stated on his social media: he wants to attend college.

Why Nolan Stevens pulled out of MLB Draft

Nolan Stevens withdrew his name, which is something that MLB Draft prospects rarely do. The draft consists of players from colleges and high schools across the country. Most of the high school players have colleges they might go to.

Take Walker Jenkins, for example. The fourth-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline has a commitment to attend UNC in the fall. If he gets selected to a team, which is very likely, he will then decide if he wants to forego college and enter the minors or defer his selection.

Nolan Stevens withdrew from the draft (Image via Twitter)

Stevens wants to go to college. It doesn't hurt that he would likely have been a low-round pick, but he doesn't want to have to decide between the minor leagues and Mississippi State.

Poll : 0 votes