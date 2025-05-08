Why did Padres ace Dylan Cease exit game vs. Yankees in 7th inning? Reasons explored

San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease was pulled out in the seventh inning of yesterday's 4-3 defeat against the New York Yankees. It was reported after the game that the 29-year-old experienced a forearm cramp and was replaced by reliever Jason Adam.

Cease carried a no-hitter to the seventh inning before giving up a solo home run to Yankee star Cody Bellinger. He went on to fan out Anthony Volpe moments later before he sought for help with the forearm issue.

The two-time All MLB Second-Teamer finsihed with an impressive one-run on one bast hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in 6 and 2/3 innings of work. After the game, manager Mike Shildt provided an update about Cease's status moving forward.

"The staff isn't overly concerned about a little bit of cramp," Shildt said. "He wanted to keep pitching. He threw the ball [fantastically], legitimately no-hit stuff. He said he could keep going but didn't make sense at the moment so we evaluated," (0:06-0:42)

The Padres skipper brushed off any concerns about a long-term injury but noted that the team will evaluate any possible issues that may arise.

"The trainers said that the sings are initially optimistic. We've been down this road [before]. We'll see what it looks like. Dylan [Cease] wasn't overly concerned and thought he could still pitch."

Yankees spoil Padres ace's no-hitter

The New York Yankees managed to clutch out a 4-3 over the San Diego Padres after extras in a hard-fought contest between the two squads. Padres ace Dylan Cease was unhittable until the seventh inning before Cody Bellinger broke the Yankees' duck with his solo homer.

Cease would then be pulled out after an apparent injury. However, this didn't initially deter the Friars as they scored two runs in the following inning via Jackson Merrill's RBI single and Xander Bogaerts's sacrifice fly that pushed the score line to 3-1.

With Cease off the mound, the Yankees pounced as former Padre Trent Grisham leveled the game with a two run home run in regulation. During extras, San Diego failed to score a run, giving way for the hosts to walk them off via J.C. Escarra's sacrifice fly that brought Jasson Dominguez home. With the thrilling win, the Yankees claimed their three-game set against the Friars.

Up next for the Yankees are The Athletics on Friday night in Sacramento. Meanwhile, San Diego is scheduled to travel to the Mile High as they face off against the Rockies in an NL West tussle.

