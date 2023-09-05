Why was Paul Skenes placed on the Developmental List? Pirates shut down top draft pick, ending his 2023 season

The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed their top draft pick, Paul Skenes, on the Developmental List, ending his season. He was slated to have at least one more start in the minor leagues this year, but will instead now focus on 2024. This placement means that they are satisfied with what they have seen thus far, and want to give his arm some well deserved rest.

At this point in Skenes' career, he should be focused only on his progression. A bad outing that inflates his ERA is not too big of a concern as long as he contines to grow from it. This is not to defend his inflated 13.50 ERA from his Double-A experience, but to put the number into perspective.

The Pirates announced the decsion to shut down Skenes on Twitter.

"We're excited and encouraged by the positive things Paul has been able to accomplish in his short time in the Pirates organization. He's checked all of the boxes we aimed for him to check during the 2023 season" - Ben Charington

Even with the high expectations around him, Paul Skenes seems to have impressed his new team, paving the way for further success.

Will Paul Skenes make his MLB debut in 2024?

A draft pick making it to MLB after just one year is rarely a good idea, but Skenes is an exception to the rule. Due to his college career being lengthened by Covid-19, Skenes is far more pro-ready than many that get drafted in the first round.

He has made it exceedingly clear what his goals are once he joins the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"We have the same goal of getting to PNC and winning a World Series" - Paul Skenes

The Pirates have quickly become a young team full of potential and excitment. Their talented young players make it to the big leagues and battle for a championship is certainly something to look forward to.