Why was Phil Nevin ejected vs Padres? Angels manager tossed in the 7th inning

Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected during the seventh inning of the game against the San Diego Padres. The ejection came during Xander Bogaerts’ at-bat, and Nevin continued to argue with plate umpire Jerry Layne. The reason for the ejection appears to be Nevin’s disagreement with a ball four call to Padres’ hitter Manny Machado.

Codify @CodifyBaseball



"Why the f**k you throw me out?!?" Phil Nevin, 5 seconds before and after his ejection..."Why the f**k you throw me out?!?" Phil Nevin, 5 seconds before and after his ejection..."Why the f**k you throw me out?!?" 😂 https://t.co/pdgwsieIf4

Phil Nevin may have been angry about the strike zone judgement, as the ball four call to Machado appeared to catch the bottom of the zone. The ejection sparked a heated argument between Nevin and Layne, with Nevin visibly upset with the call.

The ejection came at a critical moment in the game, as the score was tied at 3-3. The Padres loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning, and Bogaerts’ soft grounder brought in Fernando Tatis Jr. with the go-ahead run. Phil Nevin’s ejection likely disrupted the Angels’ momentum and may have influenced the outcome of the game.

Phil Nevin’s Angels have had tough games lately.

Despite the loss, the Angels had a challenging series against the Padres. All-Star Shohei Ohtani remained hitless in the three-game sweep, going 0-for-10 with two walks and two strikeouts. Ohtani, who leads the big leagues with 31 home runs, struggled to make an impact against the Padres’ pitching staff.

The Angels will need to regroup and bounce back from the sweep as they continue their season. With key players like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon dealing with injuries, the team faces challenges in maintaining their performance. The focus will be overcoming these obstacles and finding ways to secure victories in the upcoming games.

